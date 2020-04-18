Rocky Road Trip Home for Young Rockie Kyle Datres

Loyalsock Grad Kyle Datres Drove Home from Spring Training in Arizona Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Kyle Datres is just happy to be home in Loyalsock.

"It was a crazy trip," he said.

A crazy trip – he didn't expect to make. Entering his third year in the Rockies organization, the North Carolina product was all set to play for Colorado's High-A ball affiliate – the Lancaster JetHawks. Planned on driving his car from spring training in Arizona to California. Plans changed – and he quickly ended up driving the other direction.

"I'm out there for two weeks and have to come right back," Datres said. "So, I ended up driving back 33 hours and just kind of woke up one morning, packed my stuff and jumped in the car."

He made four stops with family and friends along the way last month. Yes, forced to couch-surf a cross-country road trip

"Usually there's a ton of traffic, but there were no cars on the road," Datres explained. "I didn't hit any traffic for 33 hours, going through 10 states. That is not something I ever want to do again by myself."

Hopefully, he won't have to – and now that he's finally home?

"I've been working out more than I ever have been, just because there's literally nothing else to do," he said. "So, my uncle actually has a cage in his basement. So I have a place I can go whenever I need to."

That's a good thing, too. After a slow start last year coming back from an injury, Datres hit .286 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI's for the Asheville Tourists last season and he's expecting even bigger things this season.

"I was actually super excited for this year because going into last year I was the complete opposite," Datres said. "I was just coming off of back surgery and I had a healthy off-season this year. I was able to put on some weight and be in really good shape going into the season and then things got shut-down. So, we'll see what happens when we get going again."