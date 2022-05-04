RailRiders game against Rochester Red Wings postponed

The RailRiders game against the Rochester Red Wings, slated for 11:05 A.M. Wednesday at Frontier Field, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Rochester Red Wings, slated for 11:05 A.M. Wednesday at Frontier Field, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Red Wings will make the game up with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 7, beginning at 1:05 P.M.

This is the fifth postponement of the season for the RailRiders. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has now had one game postponed in each series this year.