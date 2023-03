The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders will face the Buffalo Bisons Friday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Friday is the opening day for Minor League Baseball.

Crews at PNC Field were preparing the infield for practice, and stadium staff was getting ready for the big day.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders will face the Buffalo Bisons Friday.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the first pitch is thrown at 6:35 p.m.

After the game ends, there will be a fireworks display.