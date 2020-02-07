Locals Shine in Baseball U PA Collegiate Summer League

Inaugural Season for Local Summer League in Full Swing

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — Baseball – live baseball – is back. It's a chance to play ball for Matt Clarke.

"Found out about this league and it's helped me a lot with getting my work in for next year," Clarke said. "It means a lot and it means a lot to everyone out here."

Before he transfers from Lackawanna College to UMBC, the Hanover Area product is honing his skills in the inaugural Baseball U PA Collegiate Summer League. Six teams, over 130 – mostly local – players.

"I kind of think we had an obligation to put something together," Scranton Baseball Coach and Baseball U PA Team Orange Head Coach Mike Bartoletti said. "I know the caliber of baseball in Northeastern Pennsylvania and we play good baseball in this area and this league has really given us an opportunity to showcase the kids."

It also puts that talent in the spotlight. While none were there Tuesday night, major league scouts are showing up.

"Since we're one of the only leagues up and running, scouts are going to be where people are playing," Bloomsburg University and Berwick graduate Jared Marshman, a Baseball U PA Team Orange pitcher, said. "So, Division I, Division II, Division III, it doesn't really matter. Everyone's here. Everyone's trying to get better. So, the talent is great."

"Having a chance to play in front of scouts and just get your name out there, it's really important and it's a great opportunity for a lot of us," added University of Virginia sophomore and Lakeland product Jacob Hodorovich, a Baseball U PA Team White pitcher.

A great opportunity in their own backyard.

"It motivates you a lot to actually go out here and do the best that you can," Clarke said. "Some of the kids on my team have to drive two hours and I'm 20 minutes down the road from here."

"I know a lot of kids right now are not fortunate enough to be able to have this kind of league and it's really awesome that they put this together for us," Hodorovich said.

This league may be a product of the pandemic, but it was also built to last. Those involved say it has staying power.

"We've talked about it over the years – myself, Pete Egbert, Jamie (Shevchik) and Mike Guy – we've talked about a local, college league and this has given us the opportunity to put it together and I expect this to continue to grow," Bartoletti said.

"NEPA just has a lot of talent and I think this league is something that's going to continue in the future," Hodorovich said.