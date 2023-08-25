For 13 years, Williamsport Welcomes the World has brought thousands to Billtown to experience all the area has to offer.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — More than 20,000 people were expected to make their way to the downtown section of Williamsport to visit the many different stands and businesses at Williamsport Welcomes the World.

A giant block party that takes advantage of the off day for action on the diamond before Little League Baseball's championship weekend.

"We've got a very vibrant downtown, and one of the key things for that is being able to bring visitors, but also the local residents down to it, and events like this give both that opportunity to come down and really experience with downtown. Williamsport has to offer," said Jason Fink, President of Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

"So this is our first year at Williamsport Welcomes the World; we are about a year old at this point, so we are just getting her name out there," said Jennifer Winters, owner of Dad's BBQ.

A full serving of macaroni and cheese, topped with brisket right out of the smoker, is what Jennifer Winters at Dad's BBQ was serving up to many first-time customers, "It's an opportunity for all the small businesses to bring what they have to the table and to share it with people who they don't normally get to."

Kelsey Dowling, who works at the Hatchet House, says she's run into many fans, players, and coaches looking to test their aim off of the pitching mound, "I remember last year we had one of the coaches from the Hawaii team here hit a bull's-eye, so it's just one of those things you get people from all over."

Over on Pine Street, For 13 years, the giant block party has left the doors swinging open all night for Robert Lang and his family's chocolate shop.

"We see a whole mix of people to see the people that have come for a little league, plus you see many of the locals come in," said Robert Lang, owner of LLang's Chocolates.

From selling out of life-like chocolate baseballs to satisfying every customer's sweet tooth, Lang says the evening offers something you can only get once a year, "The thing that I like best is that you see the kids coming down here and just seeming amazed at all the things they find in Williamsport that I didn't realize."

The Little League Baseball World Series US Final is this Saturday, and the final championship game will be held on Sunday.