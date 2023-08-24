Local sluggers part of Little League Home Run Derby

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Little League sluggers put their swings to test here at Volunteer Stadium. It's all part of the 2023 Little Home Run Derby Championship. All the home run hitters faced off head-to-head in a tournament style.



"It was really cool. Everybody was really loud. Even just watching the other games.” Said Avery Brace of Mountain Top.



“They were great games and good competition.” Brace said.



“Super fun and amazing and all the people that came and the people I got to meet, so yeah, it was super." Said Reagan Weaver of Loganton.



This year's home run derby featured two kids from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Brace was one of them, he enjoys hitting the long balls.





"Definitely hitting home runs is my favorite part but even the kids that I have met they are really nice." He sad.



Weaver competed in the girls’ competition. She enjoyed the entire journey of making it here to South Williamsport.





"It has been super long but I loved it and last year I couldn't make it so making it this year was super fun and I loved it." She said.



Since both sluggers didn't have to travel too far, they had plenty of support in the crowd.





"It calmed my nerves definitely. I felt a little more relaxed when I got up there." Said Weaver.





"I definitely had the loudest crowd but knowing everybody was there for me, made me much calmer and less nervous." Said Brace.