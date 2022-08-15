PennDOT launches Little League World Series traffic maps

Fans can now get Little League World Series traffic updates on 511pa.com.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation encourages fans traveling to the Little League World Series in Williamsport to plan their trip using the real-time travel and alternate-route information at 511pa.com.

The page, hosted through PennDOT's traveler information website, is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on the primary travel routes to the Little League World Series.

Travel times and alerts are provided for: Route 15 south to Route 220 to Market Street (from the north); Route 15 north (from the south); Interstate 80 east to Route 220 north to Market Street (from the west); and I-80 west to Route 15 north (from the east).

“511PA is a valuable tool to empower the public and minimize congestion,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We encourage drivers to check 511PA before they leave so they can be aware of traffic conditions and adjust plans if necessary.”

The page includes the average travel time for the primary route as well as one or two alternate routes. Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map.