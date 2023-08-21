Keeping people safe at the Little League World Series

As hundreds of people gather in South Williamsport for week two of the Little League World Series, medical personnel are working to make sure they stay safe.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League World Series attracts thousands of people to the tournament each year... and sometimes spectators, employees, and players could experience a medical emergency. Because of this, medical staffing is important.

"We are working with UPMC to get bags together. We will be stationed throughout the park and just helping people," said Kiley Morgan, Paramedic Science student.

Over the course of the tournament, 10 Pennsylvania College of Technology students studying Paramedic Science will assist EMS personnel in the field while also learning the ropes.

"Getting the actual patient interactions is really important for our learning. We are studying medicine, but now we get to practice the actual medicine, the hands-on aspect, getting to interact with people and the bedside manner, and that is really important in our field," said Ashley Shamblen, Paramedic Science student.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Monday to meet Ashley Shamblen and Kiley Morgan. The pair of second-year students will work a 12-hour shift at the Little League World Series. They expect to be busy.

"So, we are looking out for the typical bee sting, scraped knees, and heat exhaustion stuff like that. We are prepared for what comes through the door," said Shamblen.

"We did a whole debriefing just to prepare everybody, to know where everyone is and what equipment we need to use," explained Morgan.

If an emergency does come up, people will be taken to the medical treatment room, which includes the little leaguers.

"If something were to happen on the field, we have protocols and procedures that have been practiced in case something were to happen to a player or an umpire," added Morgan.

Penn College students have been assisting at the Little League World Series for more than two decades and will continue to do so throughout the rest of this year's tournament.