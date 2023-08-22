Fan Zone | More than baseball at the Little League World Series

While baseball takes center stage at the Little League World Series, there is much more to do in South Williamsport than just watching the games.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — When you think of the Little League World Series, you probably think of baseball, but there's more to do besides watching the games.

The Little League World Series Fan Zone is a place for kids of all ages to trade pins and play games.

"They have so many different activities for the kids they can get into. They have pins at different stations. There's always a pin drop, it seems every day, so you have to keep an eye out for that too," said Brian Eck from Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Alaina Page of Williamsport loves the fan zone.

"My favorite thing is Lance down there. They give you crackers and pins if you have an app, and they have a phone charging station. Perfect, I love it," Page said.

"I think the stores are pretty cool, and the radar, hitting the balls, and pin trading. It's just really cool," said Parker Tolbert from Corning, New York.

Charlotte Eck had fun at the batting cage.

"They're competitive with these little activities. It seems like there's even more this year than last year spread out, so they're having a great time."

Some fans enjoyed creating their own pins and signs.

"The boys, or the kids, get to throw and see how fast they're throwing, and they get to knock down balls and hit baseballs. We went to T-Mobile and made this big sign to cheer on Latin America later this afternoon," said Jolene Halas from Buffalo, New York.

Fans are encouraged to download the new Little League World Series app to get the most out of the experience. You can also check scores, upload pictures, and follow along with your favorite teams.

Drivers traveling to the LLWS in Williamsport are encouraged to plan their trip using the real-time travel and alternate-route information available online at www.511PA.com/LLWS.