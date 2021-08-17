2021 Little League World Series: Scores, stats, history and more

Get the latest updates from the Little League World Series.

The 2021 Little League World Series will be a bit different than in years past.

This year's Little League World Series will only feature 16 U.S. teams. There will be no international play. Instead, The top two teams from each of the eight regional tournaments will play in South Williamsport.

Another big change has to do with the pandemic. The games will not be open to the public this year, limiting fans to only players' and coaches' family members.

2021 Little League World Series Scores, Stats & More:

Download the 2021 Little League World Series bracket HERE.

Little League World Series History: