Former Phillies great Dick Allen dies at 78

Allen won the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year award in Philadelphia, won the AL MVP award with the Chicago White Sox in 1972, and made 7 All-Star Game appearances.

WAMPUM, Pa. — Former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Dick Allen died Monday afternoon at his home in Lawrence County, his family announced on his official Twitter account.

Allen was 78.

The third basemen and left fielder spent 14 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, and Oakland A's, but he was most well-known for his time in Philadelphia.

Allen made his big-league debut with the Phillies in 1963 and spent seven seasons there before moving on to the Cardinals. He made a late-career return to Philadelphia for two seasons in 1975 and 1976.

The right-handed slugger smacked 351 home runs and racked up 1,119 RBI in his 15-year career. In his nine years with the Phillies, Allen batted .290 with 204 home runs, 204 doubles, 1,143 hits, and 655 RBI.

Allen was voted the National League Rookie of the Year in 1974, his first full season with the Phillies.

He was voted the American League MVP in his 1972 season with the White Sox -- a season where he led the league in homers (37), RBI (113), and walks (99).

Allen was an All-Star seven times in his 15 years in the majors.

Despite his glittering career numbers, Allen never garnered more than 18.9 percent of the vote for enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Phillies retired his number (15) earlier this year at a ceremony in Citizens Bank Park.