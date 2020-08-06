Baseball U PA Collegiate Summer League Draft

Over 130 players were drafted Sunday night, the majority of them from Pennsylvania. It'll be an 18-game schedule with games on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting June 23. They'll have an All-Star Game and playoffs - a legitimate summer league, right here in NEPA.

"We felt it was really important because the college kids all across the nation lost their college seasons and then when the other summer leagues started canceling, especially for our local players, having a lot of great players from northeastern Pennsylvania," Baseball U PA Owner Mike Guy said. "We wanted to provide them an opportunity to have some sort of semblance of baseball this year. So, six teams with anywhere from 23 to 24 players on each team and all divisions - Division I, Division II, Division III, Junior College players and we've also included any high school seniors that are 2020 graduates that are committed to playing for a university this upcoming fall."