Holy Cross Girls basketball coach Barry Fitzgerald wins 600th game

"Quite honestly it is more of longevity thing for me," said Coach Barry Fitzgerald. "Everyone says typical stuff, and I have been surrounded by outside assistant coaches, but the one thing that I do take pride in is from day one, those assistant coaches have been an equal, everything has been on a collective," said Barry.

"From day one, everyone has their input and it's a group effort and I take pride in that we have all been involved and contributed to the success over the years."

Again, like anyone can tell you, you have to good players," Fitzgerald mused. "There are so many coaches that become poor coaches when they don't have players, let's be honest, but the thing that I really think of the most, the number of people that have supported me over the years. I think to my parents, who are very dear to me, obviously, and my wife who's allowed me to do this for 36 years. I think about those people and the ones close to me, that supported me over the years, more so than the wins."