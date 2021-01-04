Baker Mayfield traded to the Steelers? Parents upset sons with April Fools' prank

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from March 4, 2021.
Thanks to the 2020 NFL season, many Cleveland Browns fans have become accustomed to seeing Baker Mayfield beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
So one could only imagine the pain it might cause to hear the news that Mayfield had been traded to Cleveland's biggest rival.
But while many have entered April 1 -- also known as April Fools' Day -- with our guards up -- two young Browns fans weren't so fortunate. And upon being falsely informed by their dad that Mayfield had been traded to Pittsburgh, it didn't take long for the tears to fly as evidenced by the video of the aftermath.
"Are you serious?!" one of the boys can be heard shouting.
"So dumb of them," his dejected brother replies, before quickly catching on that Thursday is, in fact, April Fools' Day.
The video caught the attention of Mayfield, himself, who took to Twitter to chime in on the fun.
"Poor guys!!! Hahaha I feel their pain," Mayfield tweeted, along with a trio of crying laughing emojis.
Last season, Mayfield helped lead the Browns to wins over the Steelers in consecutive weeks -- one to clinch Cleveland's first postseason appearance since 2002 and the next to earn the franchise's first playoff victory since the 1994 season. And while the recent history of the Browns-Steelers rivalry has been lopsided for many of us, the April Fools' Joke above serves as a reminder that there may be brighter days ahead.