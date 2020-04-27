The Quarantine Ax Throwing League taking place in Lycoming County

QATL has 331 members in one month since WATL shutdown

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — With the World Ax Throwing League (WATL) on hold while facilities are closed, creative ways of continuing the sport continue across the world with the use of social media and the launching of the Quarantine Ax Throwing League or QATL.

Rob Drake from Linden in Lycoming County along with his son Randy and his grandson Gregory and Rob's throwing partner Ashley Dotson joined the league complete with matches, league standings, and rankings. It helps that Rob is a solid craftsman. All it takes is time and about $300 bucks for lumber.

"It's a lot of making sure that you have the right wood. Ax's stick a little easier, and the boards last longer when you are throwing on them. You want to put together five standard boards that are typically four feet long, and then we have the target that is drawn onto those boards once they are all pieced together," said Ashley.

Since this quarantine league went into effect in March, they've had 331 members join in from across the world with 1,300 comments and over 20,000 likes quite the numbers for this league.

"So we all get together on an hourly basis really. We are all throwing all day long because we are from all over the world," again said Ashley.

Matches take place every day. Teams are pairing up and playing for hours. This one against Dalton Valinz from Jacksonville North Carolina complete with trick shots.

"This is probably the only way that I would get the opportunity of throwing against these guys in the Quarantine Ax Throwing League because in the WADL the World Ax Throwing League, most of these people won't go to tournaments or they don't have the opportunity too," said Dalton.

It was my time to throw and with a sanitized ax, and a few tips from Randy throw one well unsuccessful.

But my second attempt more effective.

This one just outside the bullseye.