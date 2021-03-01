Mark Atherton And His Crestwood Comets Set For The Return To Practice In January

The Comets first game in the WVC is scheduled to begin January 15th

SCRANTON, Pa. — Mark Atherton looks forward to returning to practice with his Crestwood Comets basketball team. Teams in the Wyoming Valley Conference are scheduled to play their first games starting January 15th, and with four starters back the Comets are set for another run at a conference title.

"I mean you really have to be self-motivated. These kids are going to have to be self-motivated. I would hope that shouldn't be a problem being when something is taken away from you usually that is when you appreciate it more. So we are hoping they come back with self-motivation," said Mark.

When the season begins Mark expects to have guard Ryan Petrosky in the lineup. Ryan was injured during the football season and missed the last game Crestwood played at home. It was a state playoff game loss to Jersey Shore.

"Yeah Ryan was hurting. No doubt about it. He would of been back to practice by now, but he would of been out a while with us. He was getting therapy and everything and I think for the first opening practice when we come back he will be ready to go," again said Mark.

During this pandemic Atherton has moved to more virtual meetings and workouts with players especially over the summer months. Before this latest shutdown they we're the last team to begin practices in the conference, but he is not worried about lost time.

"We started doing our body weight workouts which we would be lifting with the kids. So we did it through workouts and had a great response from the kids. We also did what we call chalk talk. So our opens gyms we're obviously in the gym and there is nothing that could be the same as in the gym, but what we did again is virtual workouts and sharing our screen and using HUDL and bringing it all together," added Mark.

As a coach, a husband and father Mark sees the effects a lockdown causes.

"Every year that you miss you miss something in your life. You know what I mean so it's sad," said Mark.