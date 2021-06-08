Around The SWB RailRiders Infield With Velazquez And Alvarez

SWB Railriders infielders Andrew Velazquez and Armando Alvarez

MOOSIC, Pa. — Railriders infielders Andrew Velazquez and Armando Alvarez share the same birthday July 14th 1994. A pair of 27 year-olds are two mainstays in the lineup for manager Doug Davis. With an equal of "AAA" games played this season and the same amount of at-bats both eye that Northeast Division regular season title.

"Yeah you just ah appreciate every opportunity that you get to play first base, third base, second wherever it is you are just grateful for the opportunity and just work hard and try to be the best at it that day," said Armando.

"Manny is good to be around. He is intense. He works hard. Sometimes you have to pull the reign on him a little bit. He works a lot," said Andrew.

A 2012 (7th) round pick by the Diamondbacks Velazquez has Major League time with three different clubs accumulating 68 games and 15 hits. He signed a minor league deal with the Yankees in December and has been solid up the middle defensively all season.

"Andrew is awesome! He has been in the big leagues and listening to him talk and seeing how he goes about his business it is exciting," again said Armando.

"Like early on in tee-ball I had like Jeter's number and I grew up watching him. That was kind of always a role model for me so here we are I guess I made the right choice," again said Andrew.

The Yankees took Alvarez in the 17th round back in 2016 out of Eastern Kentucky. He has worked his way through the system and is still working on the stick.

"The stick is always a work in progress you know. You are always trying to make adjustments. The cat and mouse game with that pitcher. They are trying to adjust while you are trying to adjust, and you just try to stay true to what you are capable of and trust your swing," added Armando.

For all these RailRiderS players they eventually want to get to New York and the big leagues. But for Andrew Velazquez it's extra special since he grew up in the Bronx.

"If my name is called I want to be ready so that entails me getting ready down here and preparing myself for everyday," again said Andrew.

"You try to get to where he has gotten to. Where he is trying to get back too. You can just learn from a guy like that that has done something you can only dream about so far," again said Armando.