Another 20 Win Season For The Bucknell Women's Basketball Team

This marks the 6th season in a row with 20+ wins for Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. — With the 79-51 victory over Army on Wednesday night the Bucknell Women's Basketball program just keeps stacking up the numbers. And another 20 win season in program history marking the 6th season in a row reaching that goal.

"I think this is the point of the year that you see a lot of it paying off. You see your team at the most connected point of the year. Things are clicking. So to be cut short the past two years and not to get to go to the tournament or have a chance to play for a championship it hurts deep down because we have been here since the summer," said Marly.

Coach Woodruff is in his 3rd season at Bucknell and is still trying to get to a Patriot League post season championship game. Back in 2020 they won the 1st round contest and then the season was cut short. It ended there. Last year this Bison team only played 10 games.

"We'll I think it certainly has challenged leadership, but certainly not just mine but our entire program from the administration down. We have learned a lot about ourselves. I think as an entire community and individually. Certainly we are looking forward to completing a season. It will be the first time that we can really say that without COVID playing much of a part. Hopefully knock on wood," said Trevor.

Woodruff has played a freshman all season. One many of us are familiar with and that's Cecelia Collins from Scranton Prep. She is averaging just over 11ppg and is 3rd on the team in rebounds.

"I mean it means a lot. This program just has a really good history. They said it was the 6th year in a row with 20 plus wins-excluding last year obviously because they didn't even play 20 games. It means a lot, and we just have to keep this momentum going into the tournament," said Cecelia.

The Patriot League Quarterfinals begin Monday March 7th at the site of the higher seed.