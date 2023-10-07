Andrew Kettel Summer Basketball Camp Now At Keystone College

Kettel took over in March as the new Men's Head Basketball Coach for the Giants

LA PLUME, Pa. — After 10 successful seasons as the head coach at Scranton Prep Andrew Kettel didn't waste any time landing a new job taking over at Keystone College as their new Men's Head Basketball Coach back in March.



“You know that I will forever be grateful for my players at Prep and the opportunity to coach there. I think we left a pretty good mark on the program, and I am proud of our work there. And this is a new challenge. And I am excited. The people here at Keystone have been unbelievable people to work with and they are super supportive,” said Andrew.

Certainly Coach Kettel has a lot to deal with after he left Scranton Prep and came up here to coach Keystone. He now has recruiting, dealing with the shot clock in college basketball and still running this camp which takes a lot of work.



“This is a building block for what we want to do here at Keystone. You know we we're able to do it at our last place and now we can do it here,” again said Andrew.



In those 10 seasons with the Cavaliers Kettel won 8 district titles. Compiling an overall record of (202-56) and comes back home to where it all started when he was the Head Basketball Coach at Lackawanna Trail.