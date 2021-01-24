An Instant Classic: Classics Use Strong 4th Quarter to Come Back to Beat Lady Bucks

Scranton Prep Beats Dunmore 50-45 in Girls Basketball Marquee Match-Up

DUNMORE, Pa. — It was an instant classic when the Classics came back to beat the Lady Bucks last night. Scranton Prep trailed Dunmore by four heading into the final eight minutes, but a 4th quarter surge offensively and some key stops on defense helped the Classics earn a memorable, 50-45 win.

"We have kind of made defense our identity and we focus on that a lot," Scranton Prep senior Cecelia Collins said. "We know that we have to step in passing lanes. They are a really good offensive team so we knew that we had to step up. We we're not really happy with our defense on Friday. We we're not getting the stops that we wanted and I think that we really stepped it up today and I am proud of my team."

"I thought that we started off really strong but then we kind of fell a little bit trying to find offensive opportunities, but then the 3rd quarter hit and we dropped like we started losing a little bit, but then we just started hitting some shots," Scranton Prep senior Rachael Rose added. "We created some shots for each other and we rebounded the ball and defense won us this game."