Allen Taylor Runs The Fastest 60 Meter Hurdles Time In The State At Adidas Indoor Nationals

Allen Taylor the Williamsport Senior is tied with two others for the 110 high hurdles school record of 14.3

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Williamsport senior hurdler Allen Taylor is prepared for the upcoming outdoor season. In back-to-back weekends first at an open meet at Youngstown State University in Ohio Taylor put up some of the fastest times for Pennsylvania in the 60 meter hurdles. Then at the Virginia Beach Sports Center at the Adidas Indoor Nationals Taylor recorded a 7.90 seconds in the 60 hurdles. That is #1 in PA and top 10 nationally for the Millionaire according to PA Mile Split.

"Because those we're my first two meets I wasn't expecting fast. I was expecting kind of like normal. But last year I left off with an 8.03. I actually came back with an 8.12 which wasn't far off. It was actually faster than my first race from last year. I knew right then and there that I progressed," said Allen.

May of 2019 Taylor was only a sophomore but tied Williamsport's school record of 14.3 in the 110 high hurdles. After the 2020 season was canceled this year has become that much more important.

"And then as soon as I got to middle school they had me try hurdles and they didn't let me do the events that I wanted to do. And I am still doing hurdles and it's been successful ever since," again said Allen.

"A lot of Pennsylvania meets that we traditionally attend we're shutdown. So we we're able to get him out of state a little bit to get that competition. And ending the way that we ended the winter season is a huge highlight, but also opens that door for what is to come this spring," said Jeremy Steppe.

Allen is still undecided on his future and with last year getting canceled with the COVID-19 pandemic coaches need a chance to see him compete. He is coming off a great indoor season and once the weather breaks here at Williamsport and they can get out running again in the 110 high hurdles coaches once again can see if Allen Taylor has it in the hurdles.

"Things have been a little tough with COVID so i am trying to remain patient. I am just trying to go with it and have fun. This is my last year so whatever happens happens. I will definitely know that I will be happy where I go and I will choose it because it feels like home," added Allen.

Coach Steppe will use Allen in different events this season and that school record in the 300 hurdles is also there for the taking.