Basketball All In The Family Callejas Jr. Takes Over At Holy Cross

Callejas played on the 1996 team that went all the way to the "A" state championship game

DUNMORE, Pa. — After 3 decades of coaching at Bishop O'Hara and then Holy Cross and piling up 567 career wins Hall of Fame Coach Al Callejas is handing the program over to his son Al Jr. It should be a smooth transition for the school located on Drinker Street in Dunmore.



“I never had in my mind that I wanted to be head coach again. And I just came here. I was just happy with being an assistant and my role. And as the year went on and I started thinking about it I knew that my dad was done. You know at the beginning of this year he was finishing up and the more that it came to an end I started getting the bug that I wanted to do it,” said Al.

Al Jr. was a player for the Bruins back in the late 90's. That '96 team made it to the "A" state final at Hersheypark Arena but lost to Juniata Valley in the championship game.



“My teammates we're phenomenal. Making that run is still something that we never forget. Unfortunately, we lost but it is something we still reminisce about to this day whether it's on social media or what not,” again said Al.

Then Callejas with family and friends in attendance spent 4 fabulous years at the University of Scranton playing for Coach Bessoir. Al Jr. finished with 1,372 career points which is still 19th all-time in career scoring



“#1 reason that I went there was because of Coach Bessoir and the way that he got to know me and the whole recruiting process and then being at home. I had 30-40 family members at every game,” added Al.



This won't be the first time Coach Callejas has experience as a head coach. His previously coaching experience was out at Pocono Mountain East first as an Assistant Coach under Bron Holland and then as a head coach. And getting to coach a 7-footer in Kraidon Woods who would eventually go onto play basketball at Arizona State.

“It was unbelievable!! The way that the kids we're and how athletic. And to be granted with that group that we had was phenomenal,” said Al.



The winter season at Holy Cross will begin soon enough for Al Jr. For now, he spends time with his 6th grade AAU team to keep his coaching skills sharp.