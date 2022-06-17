All Eyes On The Cavalier Running Back This Coming Fall 2022

London Montgomery is a senior running back for Scranton Prep

SCRANTON, Pa. — The eyes of the college football world will be on Scranton Prep senior running back London Montgomery this season. The Cavalier rushed for over 2,300 yards in 2021 and scored 36 touchdowns and was named the Super 16 Offensive Player of the Year. With just 2 months to go from the start of the high-school football season London is ready now.

"My parents weren't lying when they said that it would go by fast. I mean it has been a great couple of years and I am just enjoying this right now. I am going to enjoy my senior season," said London.

"He is an exceptional kid. Obviously he is extremely talented but he is one of those kids who is going to outwork everybody. He has a great work ethic. I think that goes back to his upbringing and his family," said Terry.

Top Pennsylvania RB London Montgomery updated recruiting plans (VIP)https://t.co/K851MGJpBZ pic.twitter.com/v44EdyVQO4 — Lions247 (@Lions247) June 11, 2022

With close to 25 Division I offers already including Maryland, Michigan and Penn State the door remains open during this entire process.

"All of the colleges that I have been to are outstanding programs. I mean all of the college coaches that I have seen and that I have met they are all outstanding coaches. I don't have any favorites," added London.

"Obviously this is a unique time in his life. It's a special time in his life and I told him to try and make sure that you kind of enjoy it. It's going to be a little stressful but just continue to enjoy the ride," added Terry.

London just finished up his 2nd season of high-school track and field for Scranton Prep and this is his senior season of playing football for the Cavaliers. He has been quite busy this summer already attending many summer football camps and his #1 priority heading into the fall stay healthy.

"I am not going to treat this year any differently than any other year. So I am going to be doing what I am doing and keep lifting and keep coming out here and giving it my all," again said London.