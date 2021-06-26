Alex Bowman Wins The NASCAR Race At Pocono In The Organics CBD 325

Kyle Larson has a tire go down in the final lap of the race with the lead

LONG POND, Pa. — There was a few tense moments for Alex Bowman leading into the last few laps of the race but by sheer luck, he put his number 48 in victory lane.

"I didn't know what to think, you know, I thought he had his be, and I kind of knew that that we're gonna run second was kind of apologizing to my guys for burning the front's off there then and all of a sudden we're, we're back in. I hate that that happened to him, but man in the NASCAR Cup Series you're gonna take wins anyway you can get them," said Alex.

"I couldn't catch him. That was all I had. I was trying to run them down and get closer and I just could not get any closer. Just the wind the week the the dirty air behind those guys that was, I was already affected by what 10 lengths off of them or whatever that was. I couldn't get any closer than that," said Kyle Busch.

"Just part of Pocono. You can either push or put it three wide and he chose put it three wide and I'm gonna block as hard as I can. As soon as he does so it's just part of it but yeah I mean no harm no foul we we finished where we did so, I'll take it," said William Byron.

" I can't really celebrate too much tonight. Not a whole lot you can do it's almost like an awkward win right like, like they're all drinking beer and they hand me a beer and I'm like I should probably drink water and get back hydrated for tomorrow," again said Alex.