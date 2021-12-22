AHL All-Star weekend canceled

This is the second year in a row, the event has been canceled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — AHL all-star weekend has been canceled again.

For the second year in a row because of COVID, the event will not be played. It was scheduled to happen Feb. 6-7 in Quebec.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, the league says it remains committed to bringing the event back again in the future.

This comes as the National Hockey League began a leaguewide shutdown starting Wednesday Dec. 22, until Saturday Dec. 25. The newest wave of coronavirus-related shutdowns led to the closure of 10 facilities within the league.

More than 15% of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol. The schedule disruption may also keep NHL players from going to the Olympics.

