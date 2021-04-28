Abington Heights Win Streak Reaches 81 Straight in Girls Track and Field

The Comets Haven't Lost a League Dual Meet Since 2007

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Comets have been known to streak, but not quite like this. The Abington Heights Comets are on an almost unbelievable streak. The girls track and field team’s win over Valley View this week marked their 81st straight win in the Lackawanna League.

"We’ve been talking about this so-called streak since I was a freshman and I’ve been trying for years to conceptualize it," Abington Heights senior Abby Marion said. "80 (now 81) wins? 14 years and the fact that I get to be part of it?”

"Honestly, it’s so crazy to me," Abington Heights junior Anna Scoblick added. "I’m always talking to family friends, friends of parents and they’re like ‘Oh, I remember when that streak started.’”

That was back in 2007.

"It’s really a special thing," Abington Heights Track and Field Coach Mike Ludka said. "It’s taken so many different teams. Generations of athletes have come through. It has not been just one or two talented classes. It’s class after class after class.”

This streak dates back 14 years. To put that into perspective, there are 14-year-old freshmen on this team, some of whom weren’t even born when this streak started.

"It's funny because a lot of our team right now, there's a lot of young talent," Marion said. "That's where a lot of it's coming from. So, it's crazy to think about the streak is as old as them and now they're helping continue it."

Names like Jordan Hoyt, Tessa Barrett and Katie Dammer are all part of this streak and they’ve all passed the baton to the next generation.

”One year after another, there is kind of an expectation amongst the girls of trying to keep that streak going and they really take a lot of pride in it and frankly, put a lot of pressure on themselves to keep it going," Ludka said.