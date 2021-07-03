AA East Super Regional Wrestling From Martz Hall Session Two 145lbs-285lbs

Four more wrestlers bring home gold in the Super Regional round

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — At 152 lbs it was Montgomery's Devon Deem with the not too extreme 4-3 win over Michael Duggan from Boiling Springs. Deem stepped up to the mic and talked about the experience.

"Definitely different than last year. It really has a big effect on your mentality coming into this tournament. But knowing if you take top 4 out of this you are going to be a state placer. It really helps you out," said Devon.

At 172 lbs it was Southern Columbia's Gavin Garcia with the hard fought 5-3 win over Ben Haubert from Palisades. Garcia moves onto Hershey as the #1 seed out of the East.

"It was a pretty neat event. Coaches came up to me and said you are the school history's only Super Regional Champion. So we kind of laughed. It is just a unique year," said Gavin.

Gavin Garcia becomes SoCo's first Super Regional Champion winning the 172 pound title. Next Stop....Hershey.💪 pic.twitter.com/s3V2cPsJjk — Southern Columbia Wrestling (@SCA_Wrestling) March 7, 2021

189 lbs Cael Crebs from Montoursville and Wesley Barnes from Southern Columbia in another final this time at Super Regionals and Crebs takes it 3-0 over Barnes.

"Definitely we are getting more familiar with each other and I see that he has made some nice adjustments on my feet there. It felt good to ride him out and then take him down like I did," said Cael.

215lbs Dylan Bennett from Montoursville and Nate Wickersham from Tamaqua went toe to toe for 3 periods Bennett winning the Super Regional 6-0 and representing District IV.

"Yeah I am definitely with where I am at right now. Obviously I am not satisfied. The end goal is to finish on top of the podium next week," said Dylan.

AA States takes place beginning Friday at Hershey.