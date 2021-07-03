AA East Super Regional Wrestling From Martz Hall Session Two 145lbs-285lbs

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — At 152 lbs it was Montgomery's Devon Deem with the not too extreme 4-3 win over Michael Duggan from Boiling Springs. Deem stepped up to the mic and talked about the experience.
"Definitely different than last year. It really has a big effect on your mentality coming into this tournament. But knowing if you take top 4 out of this you are going to be a state placer. It really helps you out," said Devon.
At 172 lbs it was Southern Columbia's Gavin Garcia with the hard fought 5-3 win over Ben Haubert from Palisades. Garcia moves onto Hershey as the #1 seed out of the East.
"It was a pretty neat event. Coaches came up to me and said you are the school history's only Super Regional Champion. So we kind of laughed. It is just a unique year," said Gavin.
189 lbs Cael Crebs from Montoursville and Wesley Barnes from Southern Columbia in another final this time at Super Regionals and Crebs takes it 3-0 over Barnes.
"Definitely we are getting more familiar with each other and I see that he has made some nice adjustments on my feet there. It felt good to ride him out and then take him down like I did," said Cael.
215lbs Dylan Bennett from Montoursville and Nate Wickersham from Tamaqua went toe to toe for 3 periods Bennett winning the Super Regional 6-0 and representing District IV.
"Yeah I am definitely with where I am at right now. Obviously I am not satisfied. The end goal is to finish on top of the podium next week," said Dylan.
AA States takes place beginning Friday at Hershey.
Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Schuylkill County.