AA East Super Regional Wrestling At Martz Hall-Session One 106lbs-138lbs

Burke, Pepe, and Johnson claim Super Regional Gold at Martz Hall

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — At 106 Chase Burke from Benton had himself a day. First knocking off Montoursville's Branden Wentzel in the semi's and then taking the Super Regional title with a takedown on Ayden Smith from Notre-Dame Greenpond in the final seconds for the 3-2 victory.

"Against Wentzel I have been wrestling him all year. This would be my third time wrestling him this year. I just closed the gap and finally got my time to actually beat him this time. It was huge," said Chase.

At 113 lbs Jaden Pepe from Wyoming Area and Gavin Bradley from Athens faced off again. This time it was Pepe with the 9-6 victory and Pepe heading to Hershey as the top seed out of the East.

"He was super strong and tough. I just kept wrestling. Like he kept coming at me. It got really hard, but I just had to push through it and I got to my attacks. Like I said I should and then I just ended up winning the match," said Jaden.

At 126lbs Scott Johnson from Muncy and Gable Strickland from Benton meeting for the 5th time this season. And the action didn't disappoint. Johnson getting in his shots and holding on for the 8-6 decision.

"My confidence I have been working really hard and this is when it matters so I felt good," said Scott.

"He has been wrestling really free and really well lately and having a couple of really good weeks of practice and with less pressure on him he seems to be wrestling really well and taking it to the next level," said Brian.