A Fine Career In The Circle For The Cougar From Misericordia

McHugh from Pittston has over 350 career strikeouts for Misericordia

DALLAS, Pa. — While in the circle you carry the weight for team losses. For Misericordia senior pitcher Alexa McHugh thankfully, that hasn't been the case since she stepped onto campus here in Dallas back in 2020. Wins have piled up in 3 full seasons closing in on 75 for the Cougars. 40 of those wins in the McHugh column along with 350 career K's, a MAC Freedom Conference Pitcher of the Year award, and a 1st team all-star selection in 2021.



“It's around a tough time during finals but we are looking forward into it. That was a huge win. Not my best outing but I can't thank my teammates enough for having my back. Jenny went in and she did a great job. Sometimes you just must know when a team has your number, they had my number. But going into playoffs the most important thing is getting everything together, hitting well, fielding well and putting everything together at the right time,” said Alexa.

First year head coach Chris Blum is witnessing firsthand his star pitcher. He is continuing the winning product he brought from Kutztown as an assistant coach the last 2 years.



“I have never seen a pitcher quite like her and I have been around a long time. She is phenomenal on the mound, in the dugout, off the field. You name it she can do it for us,” said Chris.



This Misericordia team finds itself back in the MAC Freedom Conference Championships which is coming up on May 4th. Last year's team entered the playoffs as the #1 seed but lost to Stevens in the opening round. Then weather creeped in and the tournament director had to go to a one game playoff to get in that NCAA automatic qualifier. That game didn't include Misericordia and their season was over.