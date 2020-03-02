The Delaware Valley and Tunkhannock wrestling teams won the District II Team Duals Championships in Class AAA and Class AA respectively on Saturday. Both teams, along with Williamsport and Southern Columbia, will wrestle in Hershey for a state title beginning Thursday.
Delaware Valley, Tunkhannock Heading to State Team Duals Championships
