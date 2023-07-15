89th Scranton Lions Club Dream Game Is Wednesday Night At 7pm

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Once again on a hot summer night in July the County and City All-Star players from the Lackawanna Football Conference will take part in the 89th annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game. “Yeah it is going to be exciting playing with a bunch of people that you never really played with and playing against people that you didn't play against so it should be a fun exciting time,” said Nico. Joe Harris from West Scranton will have Lycoming College head coach Mike Clark in attendance. “There was so much that I liked about them the coaching staff, the facilities everything it was like screaming me,” said Joe. For Vinny DePalma from Carbondale this is his last high-school football game. He plans on beginning baseball at Lackawanna College in the fall. “Going to a good program and seeing what it is like going for a championship run because they we're just in the World Series so,” said Vinny. For Christian Henzes from Abington Heights the game has extra meaning before he heads to the University of Rochester for football. “Personally it means a lot to me and my dad played and my uncle played and both my brothers played. This is at my great grandfather's field. My grandpa coached a bunch of these games it has a lot of family history to me,” said Christian.

Two football players from Valley View that will wrap up their high-school football careers on their home field Wednesday night are AJ Kucharski and Taheed Jewell. AJ heads down to Wilkes to continue playing football and Taheed down to West Chester.



“It is nice. It is amazing representing my team, my friends and my community. They come out here and support us especially doing it on this field one last time it is amazing,” said Taheed.



“It's always a good feeling to strap up at the field that I spent my whole life at and played all of my seasons here and it is just a good feeling knowing that I am going to be able to wear the paw on the side of my helmet one last time,” said AJ.



Max Michel from Honesdale will study building construction at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport next year. And Dominic Spataro from Lakeland moves from quarterback at Lakeland to wide receiver at Seton Hill in the fall.



“So excited I can't wait to play with these awesome four guys one more time and just have fun,” said Max.



“It's the best kids in the area and I am just really excited to put the same color

jersey on as kids from other teams in the area. I just know that it is going to be real fun,” said Dominic.









