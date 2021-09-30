7-Year-Old James Gress Earns BMX Expert Status

Waverly-Native Named BMX Expert Before his 7th Birthday

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — James Gress is a regular here at Cedar BMX in Newton Township.

"I brought him here when he was 4 years old with a bike that wasn’t even a race bike and he drove the track he didn’t fall and he liked it," James' father, Jim Gress, said. "Little did I know that it would end up being what it is today."

What it is today, is impressive. Gress just turned 7, but as a 6-year-old, he was named an expert in the sport – something that requires 30 first plays wins. The Waverly-native may be a bit camera-shy, but he knows what he’s accomplished is rare for his age.

”Not many kids have been able to do what I have done," he said. "I try to win every single time.”

Just like his dad. Jim Gress is a former BMX champion, but he wasn’t expecting his son to follow in his footsteps.

”I’m a has been compared to him, but 35 years ago, I was probably the first state number one here," the older Gress said. "I never planned on doing this as an adult with my son, but he had an aptitude for it.”

”My dad has taught me a lot because he used to race," James added.

Gress may not love to talk, but he certainly loves to race. He’s here at Cedar BMX every week and he even travels all over the country to race, but they have even bigger goals in mind.