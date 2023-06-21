6th Year For The Schuylkill United Way High-School Football Challenge

Event was at North Schuylkill Area High-School in 2023

FOUNTAIN SPRINGS, Pa. — Ok so who is our five? Brad, Blake, Reese, Gaige and Swift, said Tom.



Lots of strategy went into the 6th Schuylkill United Way Football Challenge. A one-day event this year at North Schuylkill High-School. 14 teams over 100 athletes at 7 different stations that included the football throw, broad jump, bench press, tire flip, shuttle run, farmers carry and sled push. Money raised here goes to the school nurse’s pantry all over around Schuylkill County.



“Every school nurse has a pantry in their school that they have for their students that are in need. It could be personal items. It could be clothing. It could be things that the students just need during the school day, said Dr. Andrew.

The winner this year North Schuylkill with 91 points followed by Blue Mountain with 89. But everyone is a winner in this community.



“Great event and it's a great way for all players and Schuylkill County players in our division to compete. And it's a great way to give back to Schuylkill United Way,” said Wally.



“This is great. This is fun. It's a good way to get all the teams in Schuylkill County together and compete. It's awesome,” again said Tom.