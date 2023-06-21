6th Year For The Schuylkill United Way High-School Football Challenge

FOUNTAIN SPRINGS, Pa. — Ok so who is our five? Brad, Blake, Reese, Gaige and Swift, said Tom.
Lots of strategy went into the 6th Schuylkill United Way Football Challenge. A one-day event this year at North Schuylkill High-School. 14 teams over 100 athletes at 7 different stations that included the football throw, broad jump, bench press, tire flip, shuttle run, farmers carry and sled push. Money raised here goes to the school nurse’s pantry all over around Schuylkill County.
“Every school nurse has a pantry in their school that they have for their students that are in need. It could be personal items. It could be clothing. It could be things that the students just need during the school day, said Dr. Andrew.
The winner this year North Schuylkill with 91 points followed by Blue Mountain with 89. But everyone is a winner in this community.
“Great event and it's a great way for all players and Schuylkill County players in our division to compete. And it's a great way to give back to Schuylkill United Way,” said Wally.
“This is great. This is fun. It's a good way to get all the teams in Schuylkill County together and compete. It's awesome,” again said Tom.
When this event started some 6 years ago down at Penn State Schuylkill there we're only 4 teams and a limited number of kids and it has grown into 14 schools here attending and some 7 different stations. Last year they raised $27,000 dollars and this year they are hoping to get over $30,000.
“Oh yeah the teamwork is a great thing. I mean if you don't have great teamwork you don't have good communication it is not going to work,” said Gaige.
$28,000 dollars was raised in support of the Nurses Pantry. Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Schuylkill County.