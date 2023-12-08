50th Year For Steve Wiser Coaching At Lycoming College

A term given to Coach Wiser once he got into coaching the Warriors defense beginning in 1977 as the defensive coordinator. Twice earning the #1 national ranking in total defense leading Lyco to 12 NCAA playoff appearances and playing twice for a Division III National Title along the five-decade run. “He was my football and wrestling coach at the same time ok my first two years here. So, he talked to me, and I said you know I don't want to give up football. I love football and I loved wrestling and that, so I ended up coming down here and it was just amazing. We are an hour away and I had never been to Williamsport and now I haven't left,” said Steve.

A social studies teacher in the Williamsport Area School District for 32 years Wiser retired in 2006 but never gave up the love for football even with all of the changes since 1974.



“You go from the 8mm to the 16mm and then exchanging film and now everything is with Hudl and everything it's changed so much from a technical standpoint,” again said Steve.



After 50 years of coaching here at Lycoming Coach Wiser is on a year-to-year contract and with good health and still quality recruits coming in there's really no end in sight.



“And I will continue to coach. I have a very supportive wife. And that is important. I tell people all of the time if you are going to get into coaching you better have a supportive wife. That is the key. I am very blessed. And another thing that I would like to say too is I have been blessed and fortunate since 1974 on I became the defensive coordinator in 1977 I have had great assistants,” added Steve



Lyco opens on the road September 2nd at Widener then returns home to face Cortland September 9th where they will honor Frank Girardi with the naming rights to the field.



