175 games will be played April 15-16 in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the 3rd year for the KYDA Invitational April 15-16 at Riverfront Sports in Scranton for Executive Director Kevin Clark.



Clark developed a relationship with Oz Cross who runs the AAU basketball program the New York Rens out of New York City while Clark was attending St. John's University. This non-profit agency is an enrichment program to keep young kids off the streets and KYDA or "Keep Young Dreams Alive" is a tool using basketball as a step to a better life.

“Going to school in New York City and getting really close with Oz Cross who helps run the tournament you know that it is very passionate for them. And we are extremely excited and proud to be patterning with them on this,” said Kevin.



Nasser Cunningham the 6'7" guard from West Orange, NJ is coming to Scranton. He has offers from Kentucky and Duke. Also, Ian Jackson the 6'4" guard from the Bronx a recent North Carolina commit is playing. And Dylan Harper Don Bosco Prep High School the 3rd ranked player in the country will lace it up against players from NEPA Elite. The local talent will have family and friends cheering

them on.



“I am excited. It's always a great time. The last few years that we did it was awesome competition, and we held our own so I am excited to see what we can do this weekend,” said Will.



“Oh it is pretty cool to have everyone come down. Fans from our high-school teams showing up and just rooting us on. It's just always fun to play some big Division I players,” said Ryan.

A link to purchase tickets can be found at Riverfrontsports.com. Also, you can buy tickets here at the door. Games will take place all day Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8am in the morning and going until 8pm at night. And Kevin Clark telling me a total of 175 games will be played here this weekend with some of the top talent in the country coming here to Scranton.