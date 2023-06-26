27th Mike Munchak Charity Golf Classic With The United Way Of Lackawanna, Wayne And Pike Counties

Munchak entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — The 27th Mike Munchak Charity Golf Classic to support the United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike Counties started around Noon at the Country Club of Scranton. 200 golfers teed it up for this worthy cause and came out to support their NFL Hall of Fame lineman from Scranton.



“To be tied in with the United Way is an awesome experience. When I was retiring from football back in Houston back in the 1990's with my Uncle AJ who was on the board at the time we discussed getting involved in the community in some way because this community has been so good to me throughout my career and following my career and being so supportive we wanted to find a way to give back to people that need help in this community. And United Way does a lot of great things for a lot of people,” said Mike.

The NFL well represented again. Mark Glowinski from Wilkes-Barre GAR and now the NY Giants took part. As did Dunmore native Vic Fangio currently the Dolphins Defensive Coordinator.



“Being able to help with the community help and bring more people here whatever you can do. It is a great cause. Whenever you can work with United Way it is a great opportunity,” said Mark.



“Oh it’s great. You know Munch is a great one here in the Northeast. It raises a lot of good money for the United Way and it's always good to come back home. No matter where I am at this is always home,” said Vic.

This Mike Munchak Golf tournament has always supported the United Way in Lackawanna and Wayne Counties. As of July 1st, add in Pike County to the mix.



“All of the funds remain in the community. Like they would remain in Lackawanna and Wayne and next year Pike County. And basically, that money is used to fund agencies in our community that do things like food banks, they serve senior citizens, and scholarships for kids going to daycare. So, it really covers the gamete of programs and needs in our community,” said Gary.

They hope to raise another $70,000 dollars again this year and over the past 1/4 century Mike has raised over 1.5 million dollars for the United Way.