'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' | Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices

The Phillies are taking on the Astros in the World Series and ticket prices will make you do a double-take.

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans.

However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.

"That's crazy, but almost understandable. Philly is happy to have the Phillies in the World Series," Karen Viliesis of Harrisburg said when we presented her with the prices as they stood on Thursday.

"I'd probably have to sell my jewelry," Villesis said of going to a game.

Ron Sanders of Reading said he would be willing to sell items to try and get tickets.

"I'd sell a couple things to try and get some tickets. Couple pair of glasses, maybe a watch, a used car if I had it," Sanders said.

Others weren't as dismayed by the price, and think the opportunity is too great to pass up.

Tyzae Scott of Harrisburg said, "I would pay that for the opportunity. It would be something I would be looking forward to, of course. $750 isn't that much to me."

Dave Reeser of Mechanicsburg also keyed on the opportunity of going to the World Series.

"I'm a huge diehard Phillies fan. This could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity... it's been a long, long time. We've all been waiting for them to return to the World Series. The ballpark is a fantastic environment to be in. It's unfortunate that the ticket prices are as high as they are."

Finally, Gisell Reca of Hershey noted what much of the country is thinking, by saying, "I'd like to see the Astros lose!"

According to the ticket sales website Seatgeek, here are the prices as of Friday morning.

Game 1 (Houston)

Get-in price - $567 per ticket

Highest price - $11,355

Game 2 (Houston)

Get-in price - $673

Highest price - $8,516

Game 3 (Philadelphia)

Get-in price - $882

Highest price - $9,084

Game 4 (Philadelphia)

Get-in price - $1,106

Highest price - $11,345

Game 5 (Philadelphia)

Get-in price - $940

Highest price - $10,446

Game 6 (Houston)

Get-in price - $807 (standing room only)

Highest price - $14,759

Game 7 (Houston)

Get-in price - $832 (standing room only)