2022 New Balance National Javelin Champion Drew Mruk From Wyoming Area

EXETER, Pa. — Wyoming Area senior Drew Mruk is starting off at the point where he finished last season in the boy's javelin. 205-1 was good for 1st place at the Breslin Invitational at Mount Carmel recently. And 2023 is shaping up to be a repeat of 2022. A District II "AA" title, followed by a state championship in the javelin, then Drew taking the New Balance Nationals with a throw of 215-1.
“So it's a lot of technique and just certain lifts and flexibility, but I think that I do all of that pretty well in training to get to where I am at,” said Drew.
Last year was a banner year for throwers from Wyoming Area. Former Warrior state champion Marc Minichello won an Ivy League title down at Penn and was also the National Champion. Drew now hopes to break Mark's records once he gets to his Ivy League school Princeton in the fall.
“I try to talk to him once a week and send him videos and get his thoughts. And go back and forth with him,” again said Drew.
Mruk gave up football to concentrate on the javelin. Training all year long has vaulted this Warrior to one of the top spots in the nation.
“So, in two weeks I will be going to Penn. So obviously I want to do better. I got top American last year, but I hope to win overall this year so that is one of my main goals. And then obviously states win that again and then I don't know about the summer yet or what I am going to do,” added Drew.
Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Luzerne County.