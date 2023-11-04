2022 New Balance National Javelin Champion Drew Mruk From Wyoming Area

EXETER, Pa. — Wyoming Area senior Drew Mruk is starting off at the point where he finished last season in the boy's javelin. 205-1 was good for 1st place at the Breslin Invitational at Mount Carmel recently. And 2023 is shaping up to be a repeat of 2022. A District II "AA" title, followed by a state championship in the javelin, then Drew taking the New Balance Nationals with a throw of 215-1.



“So it's a lot of technique and just certain lifts and flexibility, but I think that I do all of that pretty well in training to get to where I am at,” said Drew.



Last year was a banner year for throwers from Wyoming Area. Former Warrior state champion Marc Minichello won an Ivy League title down at Penn and was also the National Champion. Drew now hopes to break Mark's records once he gets to his Ivy League school Princeton in the fall.

