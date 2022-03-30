x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

2021-2022 Girls And Boys Basketball Small School And Big School Super 16 WNEP-TV 16 Dream Teams

20 different players made the list for girls and boys high school basketball.

MOOSIC, Pa. —

2021-2022 Super 16 Small School Boy's Basketball Dream Team A, 2A, 3A

Player of the Year: Davion Hill, St. John Neumann

Coach of the Year: Jamie Spencer, St. John Neumann

Saraj Ali, Loyalsock Township

Owen Kosar, Shenandoah

Marquis Ratcliff, Nativity BVM

Justice Shoats, Holy Redeemer

Hanief Clay, St. John Neumann

Xavier Spears, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg

Matt Prociak, Holy Redeemer

Joe Macciocco, Old Forge

Gabe Gonzales, Holy Cross

2021-2022 Super 16 Big School Boy's Basketball Dream Team 4A, 5A, 6A

Player of the Year: Jason Shields, Scranton

Coach of the Year: Tony Battaglia, Scranton

Christian Fermin, Pocono Mountain West

Austin Finarelli, Dallas

Nick Nocito, Dallas

Dom Januzzi, Pittston Area

Anthony Cencetti, Pittston Area

Jazce Carabello, Snowell-Pottsville

Ryan Ruddy, North Pocono

Arvel Chandler, Scranton

JJ Walsh, Pittston Area

2021-2022 Super 16 Small School Girl's Basketball Dream Team A,2A,3A

Player of the Year: Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian

Coach of the Year: Kami Traugh, Southern Columbia

Kylie Lavelle, Riverside

Kaeli Romanowski, Western Wayne

Anna Ulmer, Northumberland Christian

Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross

Ally Griscavage, Southern Columbia

Summer Tillett, Southern Columbia

Brianna Moore, Palmerton

Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg

Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock Township

2021-2022 Super 16 Big School Girl's Basketball Dream Team 4A, 5A,6A

Player of the Year: Ciera Toomey, Dunmore

Coach of the Year: Nadia Gauronsky, Jim Thorpe

Moriah Murray, Dunmore

Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe

Leila Hurley, Jim Thorpe

Olivia Smelas, Jim Thorpe

Allison Dammer, Abington Heights

Lizzie Neville, Scranton Prep

Anna Scoblick, Abington Heights

Alyx Flick, Central Columbia

Kamryn Mengel, North Schuylkill

Related Articles

In Other News

The 2021-2022 Boy's And Girl's Small And Big School Basketball WNEP-TV 16 Dream Teams