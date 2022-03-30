2021-2022 Girls And Boys Basketball Small School And Big School Super 16 WNEP-TV 16 Dream Teams

MOOSIC, Pa. —
2021-2022 Super 16 Small School Boy's Basketball Dream Team A, 2A, 3A
Player of the Year: Davion Hill, St. John Neumann
Coach of the Year: Jamie Spencer, St. John Neumann
Saraj Ali, Loyalsock Township
Owen Kosar, Shenandoah
Marquis Ratcliff, Nativity BVM
Justice Shoats, Holy Redeemer
Hanief Clay, St. John Neumann
Xavier Spears, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg
Matt Prociak, Holy Redeemer
Joe Macciocco, Old Forge
Gabe Gonzales, Holy Cross
2021-2022 Super 16 Big School Boy's Basketball Dream Team 4A, 5A, 6A
Player of the Year: Jason Shields, Scranton
Coach of the Year: Tony Battaglia, Scranton
Christian Fermin, Pocono Mountain West
Austin Finarelli, Dallas
Nick Nocito, Dallas
Dom Januzzi, Pittston Area
Anthony Cencetti, Pittston Area
Jazce Carabello, Snowell-Pottsville
Ryan Ruddy, North Pocono
Arvel Chandler, Scranton
JJ Walsh, Pittston Area
2021-2022 Super 16 Small School Girl's Basketball Dream Team A,2A,3A
Player of the Year: Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian
Coach of the Year: Kami Traugh, Southern Columbia
Kylie Lavelle, Riverside
Kaeli Romanowski, Western Wayne
Anna Ulmer, Northumberland Christian
Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross
Ally Griscavage, Southern Columbia
Summer Tillett, Southern Columbia
Brianna Moore, Palmerton
Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg
Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock Township
2021-2022 Super 16 Big School Girl's Basketball Dream Team 4A, 5A,6A
Player of the Year: Ciera Toomey, Dunmore
Coach of the Year: Nadia Gauronsky, Jim Thorpe
Moriah Murray, Dunmore
Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe
Leila Hurley, Jim Thorpe
Olivia Smelas, Jim Thorpe
Allison Dammer, Abington Heights
Lizzie Neville, Scranton Prep
Anna Scoblick, Abington Heights
Alyx Flick, Central Columbia
Kamryn Mengel, North Schuylkill