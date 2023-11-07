18th Year For The Holtzer Basketball Camp At Delaware Valley

Holtzer played college basketball at Lock Haven University

MILFORD, Pa. — “But we are going to now go between the legs. Coming out right to left between the legs...jump stop. Air pass to your teammate,” said Kris.



After a stellar high-school career of playing basketball at Delaware Valley High-School Kris Holtzer back in 2003 wrapped up his hoops career at Lock Haven with 1,152 career points. Hired as the Boys’ Basketball coach in 2011 he continued the tradition of summer basketball camps here in PIke County now in its 18th year.

“Been back here 17 so actually this is 18 when I first got hired. My Dad started it years ago and we have just kind of kept it rolling. We're going to use all three gyms. We have like 140 kids so we will spread them out and try to teach them as much and try to get them playing having fun,” again said Kris.



“I'm having fun and it's a good camp. Why is that? It's because we get to scrimmage and we get to go to the other gyms and then we get to look at everything and we get to look at the trophies over there,” said Ahmed.



For Coach Holtzer growing up and learning the game of basketball he looked up to Michael Jordan. Now for these kids it's Victor Wembanyama the #1 overall pick in the recent NBA Draft and he is from France.

“Those guys are just freak athletes some of those guys. I mean it's unbelievable, but you know his skills are good and I think that it is something that Europe does better than we do. They drill those guys constantly man and they are fundamental. But when you put a 7'4" guy that can do that it's ridiculous,” added Kris.



“My first time was in when I was going into 4th grade. You know I wasn't the best basketball player. I really didn't know how to play. And I learned how to play basketball by going to this camp,” said Samuel.



As Holtzer taught the fundamentals he mixed in a few trivia questions and a 1/2 court shot worth big bucks. Kids learned to think, overcome problems and work together. Tools you need to play basketball.



“Kids are wanting to quit right now when it gets tough. We are trying to teach these younger guys how to compete and really push through challenges and stuff,” said Kris.