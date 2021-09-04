13 Member Schools Now Compete In The Wyoming Valley Conference In Boy's Lacrosse

The sport of boy's lacrosse continues to grow

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — 2009 was the first year the PIAA crowned champions in boy's lacrosse. District II is still in the process of catching up with the better schools in the state. The WVC now has 13 member schools and continues to grow. Brian Zabroski has built a district and state contender at Crestwood. This is his 6th year as the head coach of the Comets.

"The growth has been phenomenal and really that is a testament to the youth programs that are starting to develop. You just mentioned Abington. All of Scranton used to play for Scranton youth now you got Lakeland Tribe and you have Abington that has their own youth program. So there is a lot of feeding going on to the various high-schools," said Brian.

Ryan Harding is a senior on defense for Crestwood. Next season he will play in St. Augustine Florida for Flagler College part of the Peach Belt Conference and could be in the NCAA tournament in 2022.

"I mean I just really wanted to go somewhere warm down south and play lacrosse still because I really enjoy it and I am really excited," said Ryan.

We'll the 2019 team here at Crestwood made a run in the state playoffs and many said the 2020 team would of been one of the best in school history. That team never got a chance to play because last year's season was canceled. So these kids this year in 2021 are going to make the best of each and every moment.

"Our team is very raw in talent wise and I think as the years go on, or year goes on we are going to be a lot better. We have a lot of athleticism. I think the thought is to go as far as we possibly can. Obviously we want to win the district title and maybe go on farther than that but we will see, " said Jimmy.

In Tunkhannock head coach Eric Janiszewski is down to 20 players from his original 35 two years ago. But a strong youth club program keeps the Tigers on track.

"But hopefully we can keep building it up But when we first started it was us and just Wyoming Seminary. Seminary was a private school and we we're just playing club league and then Dallas and Lake-Lehman added and it's just been growing from there," said Eric.

Zabroski is hopeful that more schools will add lacrosse as a spring sport. They would need an additional 13 teams to then split into the Lackawanna League and the Wyoming Valley Conference.