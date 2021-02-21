x
13 Different Champions Crowned From The District IV "AA" Wrestling Championships Held At Williamsport On Saturday

Bennett from Montoursville with the fall at 215lbs for the win

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — 106lbs Branden Wentzel with the 3-1 win in overtime over Brock Weiss from Jersey Shore

113lbs Gavin Bradley from Athens wins it 7-1 over Bobby Gardner from South Williamsport

120lbs Mason Barvitskie from Southern Columbia the freshman with the 4-0 victory over Ethan Kolb from Benton

126lbs Gable Strickland from Benton the senior with the 9-4 win over Scott Johnson from Muncy

132lbs Mason Leshock from Line Mountain with the 6-0 victory over Kaiden Wagner from Lewisburg

138lbs Connor Harer from Montgomery the fall in :32 secs over Hayden Ward from Canton

145lbs Nathan Higley from Sullivan County with the 11-1 win over Patrick Edmondson from Southern Columbia

152lbs Devon Deem from Montgomery with the 2-1 win over Isaac Cory from Montoursville

160lbs Nolan Lear from Benton with the 3-2 win over Avery Bassett from Midd-West

172lbs Gavin Garcia from Southern Columbia with the 9-2 win over Ethan Gush from Muncy

189lbs Cael Crebs from Montoursville with the 5-0 win over Wesley Barnes from Southern Columbia

215lbs Dylan Bennett from Montoursville with the fall at 1:54 over Zach Poust from Benton

285lbs Emmanuel Ulrich from Mifflinburg only a sophomore with the 3-1 win over Caleb Burkhart from Hughesville

D4 Coach of the year Kent Lane from Southern Columbia