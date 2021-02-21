13 Different Champions Crowned From The District IV "AA" Wrestling Championships Held At Williamsport On Saturday

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — 106lbs Branden Wentzel with the 3-1 win in overtime over Brock Weiss from Jersey Shore
113lbs Gavin Bradley from Athens wins it 7-1 over Bobby Gardner from South Williamsport
120lbs Mason Barvitskie from Southern Columbia the freshman with the 4-0 victory over Ethan Kolb from Benton
126lbs Gable Strickland from Benton the senior with the 9-4 win over Scott Johnson from Muncy
RELATED: Prison guard discusses brutal attack
RELATED: Lackawanna Trail Graduate Keith Gavin In His 4th Season As The Pittsburgh Panthers Head Wrestling Coach
132lbs Mason Leshock from Line Mountain with the 6-0 victory over Kaiden Wagner from Lewisburg
138lbs Connor Harer from Montgomery the fall in :32 secs over Hayden Ward from Canton
RELATED: Former State Wrestling Champion Ryan Hembury Takes Over At Sullivan County As Their New Head Coach
145lbs Nathan Higley from Sullivan County with the 11-1 win over Patrick Edmondson from Southern Columbia
152lbs Devon Deem from Montgomery with the 2-1 win over Isaac Cory from Montoursville
160lbs Nolan Lear from Benton with the 3-2 win over Avery Bassett from Midd-West
172lbs Gavin Garcia from Southern Columbia with the 9-2 win over Ethan Gush from Muncy
189lbs Cael Crebs from Montoursville with the 5-0 win over Wesley Barnes from Southern Columbia
215lbs Dylan Bennett from Montoursville with the fall at 1:54 over Zach Poust from Benton
285lbs Emmanuel Ulrich from Mifflinburg only a sophomore with the 3-1 win over Caleb Burkhart from Hughesville
D4 Coach of the year Kent Lane from Southern Columbia