13 Different Champions Crowned From The District IV "AA" Wrestling Championships Held At Williamsport On Saturday

Bennett from Montoursville with the fall at 215lbs for the win

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — 106lbs Branden Wentzel with the 3-1 win in overtime over Brock Weiss from Jersey Shore

113lbs Gavin Bradley from Athens wins it 7-1 over Bobby Gardner from South Williamsport

120lbs Mason Barvitskie from Southern Columbia the freshman with the 4-0 victory over Ethan Kolb from Benton

126lbs Gable Strickland from Benton the senior with the 9-4 win over Scott Johnson from Muncy

I would like to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Lock Haven University. I would like to thank all of my friends, family, and coaches for helping me along my great journey! #TheRise #Wrestling #D1 #LHU pic.twitter.com/lqSMJAWzDy — Gable Strickland (@GableStrickland) January 12, 2021

132lbs Mason Leshock from Line Mountain with the 6-0 victory over Kaiden Wagner from Lewisburg

My father worked too hard for me not to be great. pic.twitter.com/9Yzv9ER6Kg — Conner Harer (@ConnerHarer) August 3, 2020

138lbs Connor Harer from Montgomery the fall in :32 secs over Hayden Ward from Canton

2021 PIAA District IV AA Individual Champions

Front Row left to right; Branden Wentzel, Montoursville 106, Gavin Bradley, Athens, 113, Mason Barvitskie ,Southern Columbia, 120, Gable Strickland, Benton, 126, Mason Leshock, Line Mountain 132, Conner Harer, Montgomery, 138, pic.twitter.com/ncdeOuRZ4s — D4wrestlingpics (@d4wrestlingpics) February 21, 2021

145lbs Nathan Higley from Sullivan County with the 11-1 win over Patrick Edmondson from Southern Columbia

I am excited to announce will be continuing my athletic and academic career at George Mason University. GO PATRIOTS!! pic.twitter.com/TtHeq1uRXO — Natehigley2021 (@natehigley2021) February 19, 2021

152lbs Devon Deem from Montgomery with the 2-1 win over Isaac Cory from Montoursville

160lbs Nolan Lear from Benton with the 3-2 win over Avery Bassett from Midd-West

Congratulations to Midd-West's Avery Bassett on signing his National Letter of Intent to George Mason University Wrestling!



FRONT: Lynette (mom), Avery, Gregg (dad)

BACK: Dale Franquet (head coach) pic.twitter.com/JchueGfIeK — piaad4sports (@piaad4sports) November 17, 2020

172lbs Gavin Garcia from Southern Columbia with the 9-2 win over Ethan Gush from Muncy

189lbs Cael Crebs from Montoursville with the 5-0 win over Wesley Barnes from Southern Columbia

I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career under the guidance of Coach Cary Kolat at the United States Naval Academy! Go Navy! #BeatArmy @kolat @NavyWrestling pic.twitter.com/07I2Ib6sPH — Cael Crebs (@crebs_cael15) July 10, 2020

215lbs Dylan Bennett from Montoursville with the fall at 1:54 over Zach Poust from Benton

Excited to have received an opportunity to play for the University of Pittsburgh! Thank you @CoachTimSalem #H2P pic.twitter.com/puxRi3rQIs — Dylan Bennett (@dbennett_12) January 16, 2021

285lbs Emmanuel Ulrich from Mifflinburg only a sophomore with the 3-1 win over Caleb Burkhart from Hughesville