100 Goals and Counting, Loren Gehret is Chasing History at Southern Columbia

Gehret is Just the Second Player in Southern Columbia History to Reach 100 Career Goals, as She Chases the School Record

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Football isn't the only dynasty at Southern Columbia. The girls soccer team is in the middle of a stretch of 3 state titles in 4 years, and in the middle of that success? Loren Gehret.

"I just think I, a lot of the time, find myself at the right place at the right time," Gehret said. "I think a major thing is just having my teammates behind me through all of it, constantly giving me reassurance and telling me to shoot the ball and just take my chances and I think is what really helped me succeed."

It also helps when you can score goals like this. That's why she's committed to play Division I soccer at Monmouth, but early this season, a milestone moment, as the senior netted her 100th career goal.

The Girls Soccer Team beat Midd-West today 4-2. In todays victory senior Loren Gehret recorded her 100th career goal!! 💛⚽️🖤 pic.twitter.com/M8FhlHn1L2 — SoCoTigerSports (@SoCoTigerSports) September 12, 2022

"Came pretty close after last season," Gehret recalled. "I kind of came to the realization that it was close enough to reach the goal and just meeting it this season is just really special, especially my senior year."

"She's such an amazing teammate to everyone on and off the field," Gehret's teammate, Emma Genners added. "Everyone aspires to be like her and I wish she was more confident in herself because she is so amazing and she doesn't take as much credit as she should."

Gerhet is one of just two Tigers in school history to reach the century mark. Now she's chasing the school record of 130, set in 2002 by Erin Snyder - now Erin Spotts, who just happens to be Gehret's assistant coach.

"I get a front row seat to witness it and watch it," Spotts said. "I look at it as how many coaches actually get to come back and coach the person that ultimately wants to break their record?"

"You would think that 'I would kind of want to keep that record,' but every since I was young, she's been telling me go for it," Gehret said. "She's 100% behind my back."

"Oh, my word," Spotts continued. "I'm probably her biggest cheerleader. Don't worry. I'm an emotional mess and when the time comes, I'll be the one that's crying with her and we'll have a big hug-fest. I'm happy for her. I want her to go get it. She can do it. Go get it, baby!"