It's amazing what could be accomplished when the whole country is watching you on a live stream.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Talkback16 is not always cohesive.

In this one, callers have a lot on their minds: from swimming at Nay Aug Gorge to Interstate 95 and fireworks.

First, a caller has a suggestion for those dealing with a cricket crisis in the western part of the country.