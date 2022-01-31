Water woes continue in Old Forge

Some without any running water as crews continue searching for the broken water main.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water Company crews have spent the past five days searching for a water main break in Lackawanna County.

Homes and businesses in Old Forge are having water problems while crews search. Some have been without any running water since Thursday afternoon.

"I just feel like there has to be an answer soon. This is going on way too long," said Michelle Mullarkey of Old Forge. She has had either low water pressure or discolored water since Thursday.

Folks picked up pallets of bottled water at Eagle McClure Hose Company along Milwaukee Avenue while they wait for a solution to the water woes.

"It's been a very long five days, I thought 24 hours was bad but no, five days is definitely worse," said Christina McHugh.

The water company's search has caused low pressure for many folks in Old Forge. But others, including McHugh, have it worse.

"We are completely dry, dry as a bone, we don't have anything," she said.

"My dog's mad, my son's mad, dishes are everywhere. I'm not boiling water to wash dishes, I'll take them somewhere else to clean them, I don't care," said Mike Barber, who lives along North Main Street.

Barber and his neighbors on the 100-block of North Main seem to be hardest hit.

"There's not much more we can do than what we've been doing. Using gallons of water to get through normal day life. But, I really need to do laundry!" Mullarkey added.

Water company officials told Newswatch 16 different neighborhoods will experience low water pressure at different times as crews isolate mains to try to find the break.

Pennsylvania American is using leak detection specialists who use equipment to help them hear potential leaks.

And for folks without any water, that search can't end soon enough.

"They need to find it, like yesterday," McHugh added.

Pennsylvania American officials said crews will work through the night Monday in an effort to find the break.