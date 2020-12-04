Warriors Find Their Voices on Social Media

Wyoming Area Seniors Find Creative Way to Express Themselves While Stuck at Home

EXETER, Pa. — For these Warriors, their senior year was cut short - something that hit hard really for Ellie Glatz.



"It's actually shocking because when you're in school, you say you don't want to be there, but now that we're out of school, we don't notice how much we actually miss it until you don't have it," Glatz said, a senior field hockey and lacrosse player at Wyoming Area.



That's why she reached out to the rest of the Wyoming Area senior class – to make this:

"Why not just do a video of all of us to bring us together one last time?" she said. "Because everyone was so sad about the whole situation. Since we're all stuck inside, it kind of brought everyone together."



Someone else who's bringing this community together? The man they call Z-Pop. West Pittston-native Carl Zielinski runs the Facebook page Verbally Intoxicated, where he covers Wyoming Area Athletics. There are no games to cover. So instead, he's giving these kids a much-needed platform to vent.

