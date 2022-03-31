VERIFY: Does road salt cause damage to today's cars?

With warmer weather, we hope icy roads are behind us. But, the road salt sticks around, including all over your car.

ST. LOUIS — As we head into spring, we are hopefully done with snow until next winter.

With the waves of winter weather that we got this year, however, one thing that might still be around is some residue from the chemicals used to melt ice and snow on the roadways.

But can that residue cause damage to your car?

Let's Verify.

THE QUESTION:

Does road salt cause damage to today’s cars?

SOURCES:

Dr. Bill Carroll, adjunct professor of chemistry, Indiana University

Paul Frail, PhD, industrial water and corrosion expert

THE ANSWER:

Yes, road salt can damage today’s cars, specifically the exposed metal underneath.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The Missouri Department of Transportation told the Verify team the road de-icer they use is mostly rock salt.

Our experts say the paint on modern cars is better than the paint from 50 years ago. It’s a multilayer coating system. It’s unlikely salt will hurt your paint job.

Salt is most corrosive under the car where there is exposed metal. Rock salt will accelerate rust, especially when the metal gets wet.

Our experts recommend a car wash with an undercarriage wash. That will get salt off important parts underneath the car like brake lines. It’s also important to dry the car post-wash either with a towel or by driving it. Plus, protective wax is recommended to cover any places that have already started to rust.

