VERIFY: Fact-checking the Las Vegas Democratic debate

Our VERIFY team is fact-checking what the candidates are saying during the Democratic debate in Las Vegas.

With one caucus and one primary down, six Democrats running for president are facing off on the debate stage Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

It was the ninth round of debates for Democrats and comes just three days before Nevada residents caucus and get their say for who should take on President Trump this fall.

The debate offered former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg his debut appearance on stage and his fellow candidates made sure to get some shots in.

Our VERIFY researchers fact-checked what all the candidates had to say during Wednesday's debate.

CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed that while Michael Bloomberg was the mayor of New York City, the "Stop and Frisk" policy threw close to five million young black men up against the wall.

This claim is false. During Mayor Bloomberg’s time in office, there were roughly five million NYPD stop and frisk stops. But only about 2.6 million were of African Americans and it isn’t broken down by gender.

Data from the NYPD and the New York Civil Liberties Union show that during Bloomberg’s time as mayor, there were about five million stops under the policy.

That data can be broken down by demographics and it shows that about 2.6 million stops were done against African Americans. Biden used the total number of stops rather than the actual number of stops against African Americans. That number is lower.

- Jason Puckett

CLAIM: Senator Bernie Sanders said we are the only major country on Earth that can't guarantee healthcare for all.

This claim is verified, but only in certain parameters.

Senator Sanders has repeated this claim frequently, including at the most recent debate in New Hampshire, and has previously given sources for the claim. The United Nations' “Human Development Index,” lists the major 33 countries in the world based on GDP, GNP, per capita income and standard of living.

The chart shows that the U.S. is the only nation in the “very high human development” category to lack universal healthcare. There are some noted issues with countries like Qatar and Russia who don’t fully cover their entire populations, but are moving towards it.

- Jason Puckett

CLAIM: Mike Bloomberg claimed that during his time as mayor, stop and frisk stops decreased by 95%.

That claim is misleading. Numbers did decrease under Bloomberg, but only after a rise of stops during his term.

NYPD arrest data show that during Bloomberg’s first 10 years as mayor, stop and frisk numbers increased by about 600% to a peak of 686,000 in 2011.

By the time Bloombeg left office in 2013, that number dropped dramatically to 192,000. The 95% number can only be made by comparing the quarterly high point in early 2012 (203,500) with the last quarter of 2013 (12,485). The bottom line here is that there were more stop and frisk incidents every year under Bloomberg than there were in the year before he took office as mayor.

Source: NYPD Stop and Frisk Data

- Jason Puckett