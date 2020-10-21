VERIFY: What you should and shouldn't be doing with your ballot

From a wrong date on a voter declaration to no secrecy envelope, what will get your ballot thrown out

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The last thing voters want to happen is their mail-in ballot vote not count. We've heard from voters on issues from putting a wrong date on the voter declaration to not using all the envelopes sent with their ballot.

Our source to verify these questions is York County Commissioner Julie Wheeler (R.)

THE QUESTION

I accidentally put my birthdate instead of 'today's date' on the voter declaration. Will my voter still count?

THE ANSWER

We have verified; yes, your vote will still count.

"If you put your birth date on there, don't worry about it, you can draw a line through, initial and put today's date," said Wheeler. 'But if you put your birth date and you already submitted your ballot, don't worry, it won't be rejected."

THE QUESTION

Do I need to use the secrecy envelope sent with my ballot?

THE ANSWER

We have verified; yes, you will need to use the secrecy envelope. Without it, your vote will not count.

"if your ballot is not in secrecy envelope, we are not permitted to count it," said Wheeler.

WHAT WE FOUND

The secrecy envelope is just one of two important envelopes you'll need to enclose your ballot in. Whether your mailing your ballot, dropping it off at your county election office, or a secure drop box, without your ballot enclosed in both the the secrecy envelope and pre-paid postage envelope and a signed voter declaration, your vote will not count.