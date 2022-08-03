Prices are high but how does Pennsylvania compare to the rest of the country? The Verify team finds out.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor’s Note: Averages and numbers included are based off statistics from Monday, March 7.

On Sunday, average gas prices around the nation hit $4, the highest figure seen since 2008 and an almost 50% increase from one year ago.

As Americans navigate another economic crisis due to the ongoing pandemic and war in Ukraine, gas prices are falling victim to rising inflation and Russian oil boycotts; the national average for a gallon of gas shot up 45 cents just last week.

Now, people on social media and on FOX43’s Facebook page are wondering why Pennsylvania's prices seem to be higher than the national average, which currently stands at $4.07. One viewer commented the reason is because the commonwealth currently holds the third highest gas prices in the nation.

THE QUESTION

Does Pennsylvania have the third highest gas prices in the country right now?

THE SOURCES

American Automobile Association (AAA)

GasBuddy

World Population Review

THE ANSWER

No, Pennsylvania does not have the third highest average gas prices in the nation right now.

WHAT WE FOUND

Pennsylvania clocks in at number six for highest prices in the country—but only when accounting for every fuel grade (regular, mid-grade, premium and diesel).

That information can be found by averaging out all four categories on AAA’s index of state gas price averages. The top six averages are California ($5.5465), Hawaii ($4.92275), Nevada ($4.774), Oregon (4.7085), Washington ($4.64475) and, finally, Pennsylvania (4.63125).

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s prices for only regular, the lowest and cheapest fuel grade, are the 10th highest out of all U.S. states at $4.24, according to AAA. GasBuddy reports similar averages for the commonwealth's regular fuel prices at $4.29, also taking the 10th spot on the organization's list.

Although a number 10 ranking still grades much higher than the vast majority of other U.S. states, Pennsylvania’s diesel, premium and mid-grade prices drive up the state’s overall average. Diesel in particular rakes up extra change at an average of $5.00 per gallon – that’s the second highest average in the country.

Many of FOX43’s Facebook followers commented they drive across the commonwealth’s southern border to fill up in Maryland. According to viewer accounts, prices there are 20 to 30 cents cheaper than Pennsylvania’s.

Although it is true that Maryland’s averages are cheaper than Pennsylvania’s, they are only 14 cents cheaper for regular fuel rather than 20 to 30.

According to AAA’s data, the average price for regular fuel in Maryland was $4.10 on Monday, the 17th highest in the country. The state's average across all fuel grades including diesel is $4.48.